Vijayawada: 30 cardiac surgeries performed on children free of cost

Vijayawada: Heart and Brain institute, Andhra hospitals performed 30 cardiac surgeries to the children free of cost in association with the film actor G Mahesh Babu and Healing Little Hearts of the UK.

The cardiac surgery camp was organised from November 28 to December 4 and successfully performed complicated surgeries.

Speaking to media on Friday, Dr P V Rama Rao, chief of children's services, said the hospital has been conducting the free cardiac surgery camp for the last six years and doctors from Andhra Hospitals, other hospitals in the country and from UK are participating in the camp.

He said film actor G Mahesh Babu supported children heart disease awareness campaign and children heart surgeries and thanked the film actor for his generous help in conducting the cardiac surgery camp.

Dr Rama Rao said seven doctors from UK had participated in the camp and thanked them for rendering cooperating in successful conduct of surgeries to the poor children.

He said the camp achieved 100 percent success in cardiac surgical camp and performed some complicated surgeries like TAPVC, Tetralogy of Fallout, Transposition Great arteries, Double outlet right ventricle, AVSD and ALCAPA.

Dr Sreemannarayana, Dr Ramesh, Dr Krishna Prasad and others present in the media conference.