Vijayawada: 30 lakh houses to be built by March 2024

Vijayawada: AP State Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu informed that the State government is taking steps to construct houses for the poor in the capital region area and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the own house dream of around 30 lakh people.

He chaired the 32nd Housing Corporation Board meeting held here on Wednesday. Addressing the officials, he said that around 18.63 lakh houses are at various stages of construction. Beneficiaries will perform housewarming programme to about 5 lakh houses very soon. He said that around 13.13 lakh houses are under construction in Jagananna Colonies.

Dorababu stated that they have fixed a target to complete all the houses by March 2024. He informed that electrification is at a brisk pace in the housing layouts. So far, the electrification works have been started in 9,332 layouts and will be started in 5,363 layouts soon. He explained that so far 3.60 lakh beneficiaries were provided with pure drinking water.