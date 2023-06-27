Vijayawada: 3.54 crore textbooks distributed to students

Vijayawada: The State School Education department has distributed 3.54 crore textbooks to students studying in government and aided schools for the academic year of 2023-24. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the teachers and students for the late supply of textbooks earlier, the school education department has taken steps to distribute the textbooks by the time the schools reopened this academic year.

The school education department officials had taken steps for the printing of books in NTR district and Guntur district and successfully completed printing within the stipulated time. The department issued an order for the printing of 4.8 crore textbooks for this academic year. Textbooks for the first semester have been sent to the mandal centres and next to the respective schools.

A senior officer supervising the printing and distribution of textbooks informed that textbooks for the second semester will be distributed by July 22 and arrangements are underway. The education department has decided to implement two semesters for the academic year and began preparations for it.

The schools reopened on June 13 after summer holidays. However, due to the high temperature, the single-session school was held till June 24. From Monday onwards full-day schools are continuing across the State and the students received bilingual textbooks so that they can understand the lessons clearly and pursue education in English medium.

Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit, textbooks, school bags, shoes, socks, and uniforms were distributed to over 40 lakh children studying in government schools.