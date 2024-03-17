Vijayawada: 46,165 polling stations to be set up in AP

Vijayawada : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that polling will be conducted for 175 Assembly and 25 parliament constituencies in a single phase on May 13 and counting will be held on June 4. He said more than 46,000 polling stations will be set up in the state. Voter cards will be issued to those who apply before this month-end.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Saturday, the CEO said that voters can utilise their voting right by showing identity cards. Voting facility will be provided at door-step for those who crossed 85 years of age. He said the services of more than 4 lakh employees will be utilised for polling. He said candidates can file nomination through online.

The CEO said that more security will be provided at problematic polling centres. He said that so far, 164 crore cash was seized.

As per the schedule, the election notification in AP will be issued on April 18 and nominations will be received from April 18 to 25. The scrutiny will be conducted on April 26 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. The polling will be conducted on May 13 and vote counting on June 4.

Meena said total number of votes in AP stands at 4,09,37,352, including 67,393 service voters. He said that 9,01,863 voters are in the age group of 18 to 19 years.

He there was an increase of 1,97,000 voters after January. The total number of polling stations will be 46,165, including 179 stations exclusively for women. He said that model code of conduct came into force from Saturday.