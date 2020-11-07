Vijayawada: 55 women life convicts to be released soon

Vijayawada: For the first time in the history of the country, 55 life convicts, all women, would be released from various prisons in the state with the initiative taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said home minister M Sucharitha.

Addressing newspersons along with director general of prisons Mohmmad Hassan Reza here on Friday, the home minister said that there were 147 women life convicts in various prisons in the state. Of them, 55 were found to be eligible to get released. Following the guidelines strictly, the state government took the decision keeping in view the woman plays an important role in the family.

The home department issued the guidelines through GO 131 on November 5 and the details of the convicts to be released would be announced soon.

Twenty-one women from Rajamahendravaram special prison for wmen, 20 from Kadapa special prison, five from Nellore central prison, and two from Visakhapatnam central prsion would be released. One convict completed BA through distance education, while one woman is in first year and six women are in final year.

The jails department is striving to provide various skills to the convicts while undergoing jail term including tailoring, embroidery, sari painting, bakery, coir mats making, covers manufacturing, and sweets making among others.

She hoped that these women after going out would play a key role in the maintaining of their families.