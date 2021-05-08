Vijayawada: 5,872 beds arranged at 68 Covid hospitals

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz has said 5,872 Covid beds were arranged in 68 Covid hospitals in the district. He instructed the nodal officers of the hospitals to ensure proper treatment and availability of basic amenities to the patients.

Collector conducted zoom conference on Saturday with the district officials and reviewed the cases in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the nodal officers to be available at the hospitals from 8 am to 8 pm and ensure that proper medical facilities are provided to Covid patients. He asked the nodal officers to work in co-ordination with the hospital superintendents and upload the details of the case online every two hours.

He instructed doctors to visit the Covid wards without fail. He asked the nodal officers to make video calls to boost morale of patients. He further instructed that proper sanitisation measures should be taken up once in every four hours in the Covid hospitals. Giving details of the cases, he said the district administration is recommending the low intensity cases for home isolation and Covid Care Centres.

He said a 75-member staff was working to register the details of the calls collected at 104 call centre. He said the district officials are taking feedback from nodal officers on the Covid hospitals and the treatment extended to patients.

They are spreading awareness among the people on the availability of Covid beds in hospitals. The Collector participated in the video conference conducted by principal secretary, health and explained the details of the Covid cases in the district.