Vijayawada: 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed

Vijayawada : The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway observed the 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Divisional Railway Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil was the chief guest. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure and M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations were guests of honour.

The DRM and the ADRMs paid homage by garlanding the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar and lighting the lamp. Floral tributes were also paid by all the branch officers, representatives of SC/ST Association and Trade Unions to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to mark his death anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, DRM Narendra A Patil hailed Dr BR Ambedkar as sterling statesman ever in the history of India.

He said that Ambedkar had a magnanimous impact on the nation and was a symbol of hope and guiding light for millions of people languishing in abject poverty sans dignity. Ambedkar’s life story is the greatest source of inspiration and motivation, who without any background support, rose on to become the founding father of Indian Constitution.

The DRM pointed out that though India is a diverse nation with various religions, castes and creeds across the lines, our democracy and unity remains to be the strongest in the world due to the supreme efforts of the stalwart Dr Ambedkar. Narendra Patil also exhorted the staff to read one book of Babasaheb every year to draw inspiration from his body of work. He recollected his memories of visiting ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ and ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’, the two places considered to be of great importance in the life of Babasaheb.

Earlier, a short film on ‘Life Story of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’ was screened in the auditorium. The members and office-bearers of All India SC & ST Railway Employees’ Association, Trade Unions, All India OBC Railway Employees’ Association thanked the administration for the support and spoke highly of the contribution of Dr Babasaheb to the nation.