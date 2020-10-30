Vijayawada: 8,692 children rescued in Operation Muskan

Vijayawada: State police rescued 8,692 children in the two-day operation Muskan, which was concluded on Thursday. Police personnel in co-ordination with the departments of women and child welfare, social welfare, labour and others and NGOs conducted state-wide Operation Muskan on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 7,278 boys and 1,414 girls were rescued across the state. The highest number of 1,509 children were rescued in Kurnool district followed by Prakasam district with 1,258 kids. A total of 992 children were rescued in Anantapur, 518 in Guntur rural, 710 children in Kadapa, 515 children in Chittoor and 511 in West Godavari.

Police have searched the work places, public places like bus stations, hotels, railway station and identified the neglected children. After conducting counselling to the parents, the police handed over the children to them. Covid-19 tests were conducted on the occasion. Police served food and gave books to the children to encourage them to re-join the schools. Director general of police D Gautam Sawang instructed the state police to conduct two-day operation Muskan and rescue the neglected children.