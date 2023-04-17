Vijayawada: Actor Sai Dharam Tej worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada (NTR district): Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. He worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga and performed special puja.

Earlier, he was given a warm reception. Later temple authorities, priests gave him Veda Asirvachanam and Prasadam.

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Sunday from across the State. Due to the huge rush, the temple authorities made foolproof arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees.

Meanwhile, Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu and Temple EO D Bhramaramba participated in the puja ceremony of Sri Malleswara Swamy temple slab works. It is learnt that Sri Malleswara Swamy temple is under construction.

Trust Board members Kattta Sathayya, Kesari Nagamani, Priest R Srinivasa Sastry, EE KVS Koteswara Rao and others attended.