Live
- Chinta Mohan condemned Chandrababu's arrest
- Cauvery water cannot be released to TN putting farmers, people and animals in distress: CM's letter to Union Hydropower Minister
- Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Review: A Perfect Blend of Comfort, Style and Performance
- Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
- Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number
- Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success
- Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
- Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
- Bengaluru: Third Eye Seminar Educates Parents... Must All Autistic Children Go to Mainstream School?
Just In
Vijayawada: Advocate Sidharth Luthra tweet goes viral
The tweet which says ‘It is then right to pick up sword’ assumes importance as the noted advocate is fighting TDP chief’s case in ‘skill development scam’
Vijayawada : A tweet by senior Supreme Court lawyer Sidharth Luthra who is considered to be among the top criminal lawyers saying “When all has been tried, yet Justice is not in sight, It is then right to pick up the sword, It is then right to fight,” went viral on his handle on X (formerly Twitter) and social media.
This is a quote from Zafarnama written by the Guru Gobind Singhji to Aurangazeb. This was a tweet sent to him by someone which he re-tweeted. Guru Gobind Singh had written this verse in Zafarnama in 1704 when despite a peace agreement Aurangzeb who had captured the Anandpur Fort violated it and killed the army who were moving out of the fort.
Though he gave a slug to his tweet saying, ‘Motto for the Day,’ it assumes importance as Luthra has been fighting the alleged skill development scam case in which former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and sent to remand.
His argument has been that the case has no merit and no evidence has been produced and that it was a case with political vendetta.