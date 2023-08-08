  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: AE lands in ACB net

Anti-Corruption Bureau
x

Anti-Corruption Bureau

Highlights

B Srinivasa Rao, working as Assistant Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday.

Vijayawada: B Srinivasa Rao, working as Assistant Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday.

The AE demanded Rs 50,000 to give a 3-phase power connection to G Praveen Kumar, a resident of Vijayawada. Victim Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. On Monday, the ACB sleuths laid the trap and caught I Gopinath junior assistant, who collected Rs 50,000 on behalf of the AE.

The ACB officials booked a case on the duo and produced them in ACB Special Court. State DGP K Rajendranath Reddy has appealed to the people to call on 14400 to lodge complaints against the corrupt officials, who demand bribes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X