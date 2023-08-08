Live
Just In
Vijayawada: AE lands in ACB net
B Srinivasa Rao, working as Assistant Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Monday.
The AE demanded Rs 50,000 to give a 3-phase power connection to G Praveen Kumar, a resident of Vijayawada. Victim Praveen Kumar lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. On Monday, the ACB sleuths laid the trap and caught I Gopinath junior assistant, who collected Rs 50,000 on behalf of the AE.
The ACB officials booked a case on the duo and produced them in ACB Special Court. State DGP K Rajendranath Reddy has appealed to the people to call on 14400 to lodge complaints against the corrupt officials, who demand bribes.