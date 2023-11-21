Vijayawada: All India TT competitions for postal staff from today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Circle of India Post is hosting the All India table tennis (TT) competitions for the postal staff in Vijayawada, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday, informed DSVR Murthy, Postmaster General of Vijayawada Region.



Addressing the media here on Monday, DSVR Murthy said that every year, sports and cultural events are conducted at national level in 15 categories like cricket, carroms, kabaddi, chess, badminton, volleyball, basketball, hockey, besides cultural events. He recalled that previously AP Circle organised All India Sports events in Table Tennis (2017) and Badminton (2019) categories in Vijayawada and this year the AP Circle is organising Table Tennis tournament.

The tournament is conducted in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and veteran categories (above 45 years). Nearly 150 officials are participating from 15 States across the country including Assam, AP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal circles. He said that the event will be held at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium. Chief Postmaster General of AP Circle Col V Ramulu will inaugurate the event on Wednesday.

According to Murthy, the finals are scheduled to be held on November 26 and prizes will be presented to the winners during the closing ceremony. Vennam Jyothi Surekha, Arjuna Awardee and Gold medalist in Asian Games-2023, will be the chief guest and Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General of Odisha Circle, will be the guest of honour.

Sandesh Mahadevappa, Director of Postal Services (HQ), AP Circle; M Jagadish Pai, Director of Postal Services of Kurnool Region; and other officers will attend the inaugural and closing ceremonies.