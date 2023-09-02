Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College empowers students with LinkedIn Premium access

Vijayawada : In a ground-breaking initiative aimed at enhancing employability and personal growth of its students, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) has partnered with Face Prep, one of India’s leading placement-focused skill development companies, to provide LinkedIn Premium access to its Degree and PG students. The collaboration will empower 2,000 students with exclusive access to LinkedIn Learning for a period of six months free of cost.

Addressing the students here on Friday, Face Prep CEO Karthick Raja said that LinkedIn Premium is noted for offering an array of specialised features that contribute significantly to professional development. With LinkedIn Learning, students will gain access to a diverse range of online courses that cover a wide spectrum of topics, from technical skills to soft skills and career development strategies.

The training experts from Face Prep J Yagna Ramyasree, M Saipriya, M Uma and K Lidiya visited the Andhra Loyola College campus to ensure a seamless integration of the LinkedIn Premium accounts for the students.

They conducted sessions that guided the students on how to activate and make the most of their LinkedIn Learning experience.

Principal Fr Kishore has said that by granting their students access to LinkedIn Learning, they aim to nurture their personal and professional growth, enabling them to emerge as well-rounded and accomplished individuals.

Vice-Principal Fr Kiran said, “The world of education is evolving, and it’s crucial that we equip our students with the latest tools and resources.”

Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj and Training and Placement Officer G Sahaya Baskaran thanked the Manager of Face Prep, Vikram and CEO Karthick Raja for the opportunity provided.