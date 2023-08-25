Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College holds ‘Life skills’ programme

Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College hosted a three-day long ‘Life Skills’ programme, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the employability and life skills of its students. Supported by Barclays, the programme focuses on providing students with essential skills to excel in their careers and lives. The programme targeted at 180 students in three batches of MBA and MCA students.

The training sessions were conducted by accomplished corporate trainers, from Rubicon, namely Lakshmi Kumari, Manjusha, and Pawan, who engaged and motivated the students over the course of three days.

Coordinator of programme Dr G Sahaya Baskaran emphasised the significance of the initiative in boosting students’ chances of success in job interviews and career pursuits.

The programme comprises several key elements including a comprehensive 24-hour classroom training in interview skills, industry visits for practical insights, and a year-long post-placement mentoring and career counseling. The Life Skills training covers a diverse range of topics, including organizational structure, public speaking, presentation skills, e-mail etiquette, grooming, group discussion, personal interview techniques, and assessments in these areas.

Vice-Principal Fr Prabhu Das, Head of the Department of MCA Dr Poonam, HoD of MBA Dr. Madhuri, Dr Rajeev Kumar and Training and Placement Officer Dr Sahaya Baskaran thanked Barclays and the Rubicon team. Special mention was made of Monica and Regional Manager Deepika for their valuable contributions to the success of the programme.