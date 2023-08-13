Vijayawada: APNRTS sets up helpline for Telugus living in Niger

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has arranged a helpline to help the Telugu people living in Niger, where military coup took place recently and there is a possibility of war in the West African country.

The APNRTS has set up a helpline 8500027678,0863-2340678 to give information about Niger and help the Telugu people to come back to India. The family members of the NRIs living in Andhra Pradesh can contact the helpline to secure the information about the latest developments taking place in Niger.

The Embassy of India in Niamey, the capital of Niger, set up a helpline with number +22799759975 and the embassy staff will help the Indians to come out from that country.

Telugu people, who are living in Niger can contact the embassy office in Niamey and register their names. The APNRTS in a statement said the Niger government closed the Airspace in that country and people can come out by road from Niger.

The Indian government has suggested to the Indians to come out of Niger and it will help them to come out of the country. It also suggested the Indians going to Niger to postpone for some days till normalcy restores in the backdrop of military coup and the military taking over the power.