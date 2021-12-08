Vijayawada: APSSDC to offer skill training for RPO jobs

Vijayawada: Keeping in view of high demand for technical recruiters, AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) initiated training programme for degree and engineering students for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) jobs, said Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, advisor to the State Skill Development and Training Department.

Addressing the students of Andhra Loyola College on Tuesday over the sensitisation programme on skill training for RPO Jobs, he said that it is apt to mention here that post-Covid requirement has abnormally gone up by seven times, according to a survey conducted online by LinkedIn.

Madhusudhan Reddy said that the whole industry is shifting from programming-based jobs to RPO-based jobs. This will provide an opportunity to the second and third year students to earn up to Rs 20,000 per month while studying. It also helps them to interact with clients based in the USA and have an idea over the emerging job markets.

AP government special representative to North America Ratnakar Pandugayala said that the RPO jobs can fetch more money than programme-based software jobs. Recently there is a shift in providing jobs. The industry wants to provide jobs locally. Earlier, IT jobs were available in only cities whereas the industry is now focusing on providing jobs locally at small towns.

The need is to provide uninterrupted power supply and high-speed internet. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on these two aspects of providing infrastructure in small towns and villages to meet the emerging need. Chief General Manager (Technical) of APSSDC Dr Ravi K Gujjula said that the interested students with good communication skills and fluency in English, e-mail writing skills, highly motivated, passionate and result-driven can register through APSSDC website. The selection for the training will be based on Basic English test followed by submitting a self-made short video.

The selected students will be provided with 40 hours of training through Nandi Foundation on communication and life skills, business and e-mail etiquette, negotiation skills and time management skills. There will also a second part of 40 hours on-the-job training for simulation experience. RPO head of the CONCH Technologies Y Balu, APSSDC district manager Pranay, principal Fr Kishore, coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, degree students participated.