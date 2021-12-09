Vijayawada: Arrangements underway for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements are underway at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada for the inauguration of projects worth several crores of rupees undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Benz circle second flyover on December 10.

The Union Minister will inaugurate the projects and lay foundation for construction of roads and other projects worth Rs 16,920 crore. Arrangements are underway for VIP, VVIP galleries and conducting cultural programmes at the IGMC stadium.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, National Highways Authority of India project director D Narayana and other officials were present on the occasion.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will participate in the inauguration and foundation laying projects. Benz circle second flyover was completed at a cost of Rs 88 crore.