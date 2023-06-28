Vijayawada: Attacks on poor increasing, alleges Telugu Mahila

Vijayawada: TDP affiliated Telugu Mahila State official spokesperson Yarlagadda Suchitra alleged that the State has been witnessing an autocratic rule for the past four years and attacks on poor and middle-class people are on the rise. There is spurt in cases of murders, atrocities, land grabbing, she pointed out.

Addressing the media at district party office here on Tuesday, Suchitra came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She criticised that the police department totally failed in containing drugs and ganja as well as peddlers. Alleging that police have become supporters of the ruling YSRCP in wrong doings, owing to this, leaders of the ruling party are acting rudely towards the public, while Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are looting mines, sand and minerals, she noted. She expressed confidence that TDP will come to power in the next elections.