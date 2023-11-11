Vijayawada: Ayurvedic medical camp organised

Live
Just In
An ayurvedic medical camp was organised at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday
VIJAYAWADA : An ayurvedic medical camp was organised at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. At the behest of Endowments Minister Kottu Satya Narayana, Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and Suraksha Ayurveda Chikistalayam jointly organised a free medical camp at Sri Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam sixth floor.
The medical camp was inaugurated by Temple EO KS Rama Rao and Chairman Karnati Rambabu after the temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma and other priests performing special pujas to Danvanthari.
Speaking on the occasion, the Temple EO, Trust Board Chairman and Ayurveda doctor P Poorna Rajeswari said that good food habits, daily physical exercise and sleep are a key to be healthy.
Temple EEs KVS Koteswara Rao, Lingam Ramadevi, Ayurvedic doctors Sahithi, Dharani Kumar, Prasanth and others extended their services in the camp.