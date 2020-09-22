Vijayawada: Bapu Museum is ready for inauguration

Vijayawada: The Department of Archaeology and Museums, Andhra Pradesh, is getting ready to inaugurate the new Bapu Museum on MG Road here very soon.



It has constructed a new building and spent Rs 8 crore to complete the building and utilised advanced technology to display over 1300 antiquities to the visitors.

After bifurcation of the State, the government has decided to construct a new building, which is the replica of the old building built in 1870s - Victoria building. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate the Bapu museum very soon. The share of Central and State governments is 80:20 in the construction of the new building and renovation of the old building in four acres land.

The museum has many special features like free Wifi for visitors who can download the Bapu museum app that will furnish information in English and Telugu languages about the antiques, historical artefacts and objects.

Different types of antiques are arranged and ready for the display in the museum. Stoneage weapons of pre-historic time, sculptures of Lord Gautam Buddha, Lord Mahaveer Jain, Hindu Gods, Goddesses, inscriptions, ancient coins, Buddhist relics, manuscripts and many objects are ready for display. Many idols are already placed on pedestals. Augmented Reality (AR) technology is used to explain the importance of artefacts. Digital wall and Interactive kiosks are other special attractions to the Museum.

Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas has recently visited the museum and announced that it would be inaugurated very soon. Senior officers of the department are monitoring the preparations for the inauguration of museum.