Vijayawada: Beware of sharp nails near screens

Vijayawada: The message of Annapurna theatre about nails near the screen on its Twitter handle went viral on Tuesday.

The management of the cinema theatre in Vijayawada warned the fans of director Rajamouli and actors Junior NTR and Ramcharan not to venture near the screen while the movie RRR is being screened on Friday as they had arranged sharp nails near the screen on a plyboard to discourage the overenthusiastic fans to jump on the dais near the screen.

If the fans come anywhere near the screen to celebrate their joy they might get hurt, it was warned.

