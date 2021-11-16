Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Maladharana begins with fervour

Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Maladharana commenced at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on the auspicious day of Kartika Suddha Ekadasi amidst fervour and in the presence of temple priests and officials on Monday.

Durga temple executive officer D Bhramaramba, temple Sthanacharyulu Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad and Vaidika committee members Lingambhotla Durga Prasad, R Srinivas Sastry, Kota Prasad and other others performed puja and inaugurated the annual Bhavani Deeksha Mala dharana.

Several hundred devotees visited the temple for the Bhavani Deeksha Maladharana. The devotees will end the Deeksha next month. The presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga was brought to the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam with procession and special puja was performed by the temple EO, priests and trust board members.

Bhavani Deeksha Maladharana will be organised till November 19 and devotees will visit the temple for the Maladharana. Ardha Mandala Deekshadharana will be held from December 5. KalasaJyothy, procession with torches will be performed on December 18. Finally, the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment will be held from December 25 to 29.

Purnahuti, the last programme of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment will be performed at 10.30 on December 29. With drastic decline of Covid cases in the city and State, a large number of devotees visited the temple during the Dasara celebrations held last month.

It is expected that huge number of devotees will take up Maladharana this year.