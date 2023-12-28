Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Viramana on Jan 3-7

Vijayawada : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga Temple) Trust Board passed a resolution for construction of special lounge for VVIPs like Governor, Chief Minister and others to stay during their visits to the temple. The Trust Board meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss various important issues related to development and Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

Addressing media, the temple Trust board chairman Karnati Rammohan said the proposed building will be constructed near Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

He said the meeting discussed 70 agenda items. He said construction of the VVIPs Special Lounge was the top priority. He informed that VVIPs can take rest at the longue before they go for the Darshan in the temple.

Chairman Rambabu explained that the Trust Board passed a resolution to open the northeast way for convenience of devotees.

He said the meeting also discussed arrangements being made for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment that will be held from January 3 to 7. He said around 5,00,000 devotees may visit the temple during Deeksha Viramana.

He said 20 lakh laddus will be made available and each devotee will get 20 grams Prasadam at the temple free of cost. He said other arrangements like tonsure centres will be provided for the devotees. He informed that 800 showers will be set up on the riverbed for the holy bath and 14 health camps will also be set up for the convenience of devotees.