Vijayawada : BJP slams AP government for taking credit for housing scheme

Vijayawada : BJP state president Somu Veerraju came down heavily on the state government for claiming credit for the housing scheme for which funds are allocated by the Union government. He said the state government is using Central government funds for construction of houses and not sanctioning subsidy or spending funds for development of infrastructure facilities.

Speaking to media at the state party office on Monday, the BJP state president said the state government has proposed to construct the houses with the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme but it is not mentioned anywhere. Veerraju said the Union government had sent proposals to the state government to sanction 23 lakh houses to the state but state decided to construct only 15 lakh houses.

He said the Central government would sanction Rs 1.50 lakh for each house and another Rs 30,000 will be allocated under NREGS scheme.

The Centre announced Rs23,000 crore to the state and assured to sanction another eight lakh houses in future if the Rs 23,000 crore is spent.

Veerraju said the state government had laid the roads at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore under NREGS works for construction of 30 lakh house and claimed that they spent Rs 23,000 crore for development of infrastructure facilities.

The BJP leader said the state government is again asking the Union government to sanction Rs 34,000 crore for development of infrastructure facilities in the areas in the proposed housing colonies. He said the state government is not sanctioning subsidy to the housing beneficiaries and not developing the infrastructure facilities in the proposed housing colonies.

The BJP leader questioned what the state government would do to the housing beneficiaries in the state. He has demanded that the state government give subsidy, cement and sand free of cost for construction of houses. He objected to the adding of YSR family names to the housing scheme in the state and accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of looting the people on sand policy.