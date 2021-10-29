Vijayawada: Cancer cases among women seeing spike since pandemic

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation, Vijayawada Division president Jaya Mohan has said prevalence of cancer among women increased during the past two years and stressed upon the need for the regular check to identify the disease in the initial stage.

She said as women take care of every family member in the house, they should also focus on their health and wellness.

The SCRWWO conducted a cancer awareness programme for women at the Electric Traction Training Centre, Satyanarayanapuram here on Thursday. Women employees of all the departments and outsourcing women staff participated in this event.

Addressing the gathering, she said women during the Covid pandemic time had neglected many other life threatening diseases like cancer without taking adequate care through regular screening and check-up.

She suggested women to invariably take time to maintain their health and take balanced and nutritious diet. She said that through regular self-screening and routine check-ups cancer can be easily beaten during the initial stages.

Dr K Sarada, vice-president, D Sridevi, vice-president, SCRWWO along with executive committee participated in the event. Earlier, Dr Sarada gave a power point presentation on the cervical cancer and spoke on various health issues relating to women, so as to make the gathering aware of their self-priorities. She also answered the queries from the participants.

Dr Shahida Shaik, ADMO, Vijayawada gave several daily screening tips to detect any abnormalities in the chest region. She advised the gathering to focus on their health issues and spend some time for self-examination of breast to stay healthy.