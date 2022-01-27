Vijayawada: CC road rids KL Rao Nagar of a perennial problem

Vijayawada: With the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) initiative, KL Rao Nagar became free of rainwater stagnation, thus making people to live without problems.

KL Rao Nagar, located in low-lying area between Chitti Nagar and railway tracks, has gradually transformed from slum to middleclass families colony with the construction of CC roads and side drains.

Widening of the outfall drain has changed KL Rao Nagar into a livable colony. Hundreds of families settled in the colony during the last five decades. But due to stagnation of storm water, the colony residents faced hardships for over 40 years. VMC took the initiative and widened the outfall drains that are located near the railway tracks. This put an end to stagnation of storm water problem. Later, many people including the government employees, traders and others constructed buildings and settled in the colony.

KL Rao Nagar has excellent road connectivity with scores of RTC buses passing via Chitti Nagar. Besides, commercial area of Chitti Nagar is located very close to KL Rao Nagar.

Educational institutions, hospitals and commercial shops are located on the main road of KL Rao Nagar. The land prices increased many times in this area due to development of infrastructure facilities like CC roads, laying drinking water pipelines, widening of side drains.