Vijayawada: Child, women welfare panel visits Arunachal Pradesh

Vijayawada(NTR District): State Women and Child, Disabled, Senior Citizens Welfare Committee headed by its chairperson and Palakonda MLA Viswasarayi Kalavati got a warm welcome by Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, when the committee members reached Itnagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

Prattikonda MLA Kangati Sri Devamma and Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao are the members of the committee.

Kalavati, in a power point presentation, elaborated the welfare programmes for the benefit of tribal population, women, children, physically handicapped and senior citizens in Andhra Pradesh.

She also informed the Arunachal Pradesh Speaker and other officials about Disha app for the protection of women, various welfare schemes undertaken as part of Navaratnalu, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, primary health centres along with tribal welfare programmes.

Deputy secretary Vijaya Raju, section officer Satish and other officials were present.