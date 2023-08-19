Live
Vijayawada: Civic chief inspects voter list verification
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the ongoing door-to-door verification of the voter’s list here on Friday.
Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the ongoing door-to-door verification of the voter's list here on Friday.
He along with Booth Level Officers and supervisors observed the verification process at 144th and 145th polling stations in Satyanarayanapuram.
During his visit, he instructed the BLOs to conduct the Special Summary Revision 2024 properly and in a transparent manner.
He warned the BLOs of dire consequences if they would behave with negligence while delivering their duties. He insisted on a comprehensive inspection of the same door number voter details.
He also asked for checking the age declaration form of the old persons whose ages crossed 100. The Commissioner suggested the BLOs conduct the survey by wearing the IDs given by the VMC.