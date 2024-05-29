Sircilla: Petrol pump to be set up for self-reliance of transgenders

Sircilla: For the first time in the state, the government launched proposals for financial self-reliance and self-development of transgenders.

Plans have been made to set up a petrol pump to provide better opportunities to the transgenders in the district. Later, in the district development review meeting held in the month of February, the district Collector ordered the concerned officials to complete the work expeditiously.

As per the Equal Opportunity Act for Transgenders, the Rajanna Sircilla district administration is working for their welfare under the orders of Collector Anurag Jayanti. Identity cards have been issued to 25 transgenders in the district so far. An agreement is being made with We-Hub to organise various training programmes for their self-employment.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued for setting up a petrol pump. Indian Oil Company has sanctioned a petrol pump. At present, arrangements are being made to start construction related to these in the V Wing Park opposite the Medical College in the second bypass road under the supervision of Collector Jayanthi.

The petrol pump costs around Rs 3 crore. With its construction, 15 transgender people will get direct employment in this pump, while another ten people will get indirect employment. As part of this, additional Collector (municipal institutions) Pujari Gautami conducted awareness programmes for transgenders in the district recently.

raining programmes for transgenders on petrol pump management will be conducted soon. To this extent, District Welfare Officer (Nodal Officer) Lakshmi Rajam is making a plan.

The district authorities are setting up a petrol pump to provide employment to transgenders and we always have work. It will be very beneficial financially. We will take advantage of this, said B Madhusha of Sircilla.

With the establishment of a petrol pump under the auspices of the Indian Oil Company, we got a good opportunity to sustain ourselves financially. The way to move forward with confidence is made and we stand as mentors to other transgenders, said P Supriya, Sircilla.

.Lakshmi Rajam said that according to the Equal Opportunity Act 2019 brought by the Government of India for Transgenders, many innovative development programmes are being undertaken in the district as per the orders of the District Magistrate.

ID cards are being issued to them as per the guidelines given by the government in case of gender reassignment to register their gender as desired. Also, many development programmes are being undertaken for their permanent employment. They will also be sent for training under the guidance of Collector Anurag Jayanti, she said.