Raj’s Churu boils at 50.5 degrees C

Jaipur: Heat conditions intensified in Rajasthan, with Churu recording the highest temperature at 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal and the highest of the season, the local weather office said on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Churu saw its highest temperature at 50.8 degrees Celsius on June 1, 2019.

The day temperature reached 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, 48 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 46 degrees Celsius in Barmer, it said. Pilani recorded its highest-ever temperature at 49 degrees Celsius.

The previous record was 48.6 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1999.

With mercury soaring to 45 degree Celsius in Una on Tuesday. The day temperatures are above normal in the state with Dhaulakaun recording a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, Hamirpur 42.7 degree C, Chamba 40.6 degree C, Kangra 40.8 degree C, Sundernagar 40.6 degree C and Mandi 40 degree C. The key hill stations of Dharamshala, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie recorded maximum temperatures at 36.8 degree Celsius, 35.4 degree C, 30.4 degree C, 28.8 degree C and 28.2 degree C, respectively