Gadwal: Health screening camp held

A health screening camp was organised at Ganji Pet SC Colony under the Jogulamba Gadwal District Urban Health Centre on Tuesday.
The camp provided screenings for BP (blood pressure), sugar levels, and oral, breast, and cervical health for 40 people.
The District Programme Coordinator also emphasised that everyone above 30 years of age in each household must undergo screening periodically. The screening process involved recording details in an offline register initially, followed by conducting the screening online.
The coordinator mentioned that the district and state teams will also visit these screening camps. Additionally, all attendees should be linked to the portal.
Urban Health Center ANM Jyoti, Supervisor Abraham, and ASHA activists participated in the programme.