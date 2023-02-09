Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao inaugurates command control room

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said the Civil Supplies Department would monitor paddy procurement and the Public Distribution System (PDS) from the command control room inaugurated in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The Minister inaugurated the control room at the Civil Supplies Corporation office in Kanuru, Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it would be possible to monitor the door-to-door ration supply, godown stock points, rice mills and the movement of vehicles used for the distribution of ration from the control room.

He said CC cameras were installed at rice mills and milling activities were being monitored by the officials to check irregularities. Nageswara Rao said farmers need not worry about paddy procurement as the government would buy their produce. He said the government would encourage cultivation of millets and wheat flour distribution started in North Andhra under a pilot project.

He said wheat flour distribution would be extended to other parts of the State in a phased manner. He refuted the allegation that poor quality red gram was being distributed to the ration card holders.

He said the officials personally verify the quality before the distribution. Commissioner of Civil Supplies Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies Corporation MD G Veerapandiyan, Director M Vijaya Sunitha and other officials were present on the occasion.