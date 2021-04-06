Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz felicitates chess champion Koneru Humpy

Vijayawada: The district administration felicitated Women's World Rapid Chess Champion, international grandmaster, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Koneru Humpy for receiving the sportswoman of the decade award from the sports magazine Sportstar in the individual non-Olympic category.

Koneru Humpy along with her father and coach Ashok paid a courtesy call on the District Collector Md Imtiaz on Tuesday. Imtiaz presented a shawl to the chess champion and recalled her achievements.

He said that she brought fame to Krishna district and the country by winning several international awards. He presented 'Covid Musings' penned by him stating that she deserves to receive a copy of the book.

Dronacharya awardee Koneru Ashok said that it was a happy moment that Humpy received the Sportswoman of the Decade Award. She is one among the five sportspersons in the country to receive the award, he said.

Ashok informed the media that Humpy achieved eligibility to participate in the women grand pre-finale to be held in England in May this year.