Vijayawada: Commuters suffer due to sudden downpour

Vijayawada: Commuters faced hardships due to rainwater logging on some main roads in the city on Thursday evening. The weather changed in the evening and suddenly a downpour started and continued for more than an hour, resulting in stagnation of the rainwater on the roads. Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana, who was travelling in a car near Vijaya Talkies junction on Eluru road was stranded for nearly 20 minutes as vehicles could not move due to stagnation of water.

Vehicles, particularly the two wheelers could not move due to two feet of water logged on the road. Rainwater also stagnated in Moghalrajpuram, some parts of Governorpet, Wynch Pet and other areas in the city. Roads are busy with vehicles in the evening as educational institutions and most offices are closed after 5 pm. Due to incomplete storm water drainage works, the rainwater is not flowing from the side drains on Eluru road and Jammichettu centre in Moghalrajpuram.