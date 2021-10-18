Vijayawada: Congress demands check on fertiliser prices

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath demanded that the government control the price of fertilizers in the larger interest of farmers.

He expressed concern over the sudden burden once again imposed on farmers in the name of hiked fertilizer prices. Various companies announced the increased prices at their whims and fancy. As per the latest announcement, fertilizers would cost Rs 250 more. If the price was compared with the previous Kharif season, the enhancement would be from Rs 300 to Rs 650.

He said that the prices of all the complex fertilizers were enhanced. The hike was Rs 600 on a bag of Potash. The traders are charging Rs 1,700 for a bag of DAP excluding the central subsidy of Rs 1,200. This means the farmers need to invest Rs 1,400 more per acre.

The sudden increase of fertilizer price would result in the investment of Rs 3,000 more per acre which would be burdensome to the farmers. Moreover, the price of pesticides has also gone up. The tractor owners are charging more for ploughing the fields due to the rise in the diesel price. Depending upon the area, the tenancy rate has also gone up.

During the present season, the Agriculture department set a target to bring 95.35 lakh acres under cultivation. However, the cultivation started in 83.30 lakh acres only. From June to October is considered to be Kharif season. That means the Kharif season is almost over and 10 lakh acres is yet to be brought under cultivation.

Dr Sailajanath said that canal system was not modernised and the agriculture has become expensive. This is the primary reason for the farmers of Godavari districts to announce crop holiday. The cultivation of all types of crops including commercial crops has come down all over the state which may lead to crisis, he warned. He demanded that the government take up rectifying measures immediately.