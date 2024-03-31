Vijayawada: Congress will accord SCS to AP for 10 years says Sharmila

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has urged the party cadre to launch massive campaign on the nine guarantees given to the people of Andhra Pradesh by the Congress.

She launched Gadapa Gadapku Congress programme at a private function hall on Saturday. Several hundred party leaders and functionaries attended the programme. Addressing the party workers, Sharmila said the Congress party is giving guarantees to the people of the State and will implement them at any cost after the party is voted to power.

She reiterated that the Congress party will give Special Category Status (SCS) to AP for 10 years. The nine guarantees announced by the party include Mahila Mahalakshmi guarantee scheme aimed at giving financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each poor woman with Rs 8,500 a month, loan waiver to the farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, new minimum support price with enhancement of 50 per cent on the existing price for farmers, minimum wage of Rs 400 for workers under MNREGS, filling of 2.25 lakh posts lying vacant in government departments, construction of houses for the poor at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each, pension to all family members in the house and Rs.6000 pension to the physically challenged.

Sharmila has alleged that the BJP has betrayed the people of AP on the Special Category Status. She said Congress means trust and urged the party workers to strengthen the party. She said the Congress follows democratic procedure in selection of candidates to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.



The APCC chief said the Congress received 1,500 applications from aspirants and it is conducting surveys to select the candidates to contest the elections.



She pointed out that the Congress is not a regional party and individuals do not take decisions on the selection of candidates. She called upon the aspirants who could not get tickets have to work for the success of the party.



Sharmila said Gadapa Gadapaku Congress programme was intended to strengthen the party and bring it to power in the State. Former APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, PCC working presidents Sunkara Padmasri, Mastan Vali, Janga Gowtham and other leaders were present.