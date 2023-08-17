Vijayawada: Contract staff likely to be regularised

Vijayawada: Services of the contract employees working in various government departments are likely to be regularised in the state soon. The state government is expected to issue orders in this regard in four-five days. Over 20,000 contract employees and workers are working in various state government departments for more than 12 years and are eagerly waiting for the regularisation of their services. The state government earlier agreed to regularise the services of contract employees but set the condition of five years.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have decided to remove the condition of five years and regularise the services of contract employees. Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkata Ramireddy in a statement on Wednesday said the government has decided to regularise the services of all contract employees and remove the condition of five years’ service.

He said contract employees who have not completed five years of service by June 2, 2014 and continuing in service till now will also be regularised.

Earlier, the government has set the condition that contract employees must have completed five years of service by June 2, 2014 to get their services regularised. Contract employees, mostly lecturers, teachers and others, will be benefitted with the decision taken by the state government.