Vijayawada: Cops told to take inspiration from freedom fighters
To mark the 77th Independence Day, NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata hoisted the national flag at an event organised at his office here on Tuesday.
The CP along with DCPs Ajitha Vejendla, Moka Sathibabu, ABTS Uday Rani, B Ramakrishna, and other officials reached the CPO and hoisted the flag.
The CP along with DCPs Ajitha Vejendla, Moka Sathibabu, ABTS Uday Rani, B Ramakrishna, and other officials reached the CPO and hoisted the flag.
Later, he distributed sweets to the police personnel and staff. Later, the Commissioner extended Independence greetings to the police staff and the public.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that on this gracious occasion, we should remember the freedom fighters’ sacrifices forever and take them as inspiration and serve the country as well as the people.
He further said that this freedom which is being enjoyed by us today has come from the sacrifice of many martyrs and freedom fighters. SB ACP CH Lakshmipathi, headquarters ADCP Srinivasa Rao, SB ACP KVVNV Prasad, CCRB ACP Venkateswarlu, headquarters ACP Chenchu Reddy, and others graced their presence.