Vijayawada: CREDAI seeks solace to builders

Vijayawada: The members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider the plight of the builders, who purchased TDR bonds officially that were kept in abeyance in Tanuku.



In a memorandum submitted to Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi, the CREDAI members recalled that many builders from different chapters across the State have officially purchased TDR bonds issued by the department concerned of the State government as per the norms, from Tanuku city in West Godavari. But now the government has kept all the TDR bonds purchased from Tanuku in abeyance. The applications, which were submitted with those TDR bonds, were not getting Occupancy Certificate even after getting plan approvals and also after the construction of the building, which is causing irreparable loss to the builders across the state.

On behalf of CREDAI-AP, the members have already taken the issue to the notice of the Minister concerned, the government officials and all other important people a number of times.

They requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to kindly consider the plight of the builders, who have purchased TDR bonds officially and take necessary action to resolve the issue, which will be helpful to the construction Industry and also to the general public.