Vijayawada: Cultural programme impresses audience
Andhra Arts Academy and Sarada Kala Samithi jointly organised a cultural programme at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall on Monday evening.

Vijayawada: Andhra Arts Academy and Sarada Kala Samithi jointly organised a cultural programme at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall on Monday evening. The programme consists of classical dance and Mayasabha scenes.

The disciples of Ghantasala Pavan Kumar have showcased classical dance items like ‘Garudagamana,’ Annamacharya Keerthana and ‘Akilandeswari.’ The performance of the dancers was very much appreciated by the gathering. Kavya, Meghana, Tanuja, Rajeswari, Manisha, Hema, Yokshitha, Varshita, Gethranya and Purna Varshini performed well under the guidance of Tanmai.

A popular mono action, ‘Mayasabha,’ which was the central point for the Kurushetra war was presented by Dr KS Parabrahmam. He was fit as Duryodhana. Dr Parabrahmam is holding a higher position as Chief Engineer in APSPDCL and with an interest in dramas now and then performing on stage. For his service to promote cultural activities, the organisers honoured him.

Dogiparthi Sankara Rao presided over the meeting and the Chief Guest was Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah. Dr MC Das, Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao, Neela Durga Rao and others were present.

