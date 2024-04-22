Vijayawada: Cultural show attracts audience

Vijayawada: Samskara Bharathi Vijayawada Mahanagar celebrated Sri Krodhi Nama Ugadi celebrations at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Saturday. A cultural programme consisting of music, dance and drama was presented by the members of the organisation on the occasion

The programme commenced with a prayer song of Samskara Bharathi by the members. It was followed by a dance recital showcased by Ch Tejasri. She performed classical items like ‘Siva Tandava stotram’ and ‘Dasavatarams’. The expressions and footwork of Tejasri were appreciated by the audience.

A scene from Pandava Udyoga Vijayalu, written by Tirupati Venkata Kavulu, was staged by the members of the organisation. Ponnapalli Sai Sankar as Duryodhana, Davuluri Rajit Rajeev as Arjunudu and Chintalapati Rajyalakashmi as Sri Krishna performed well.

Two prominent persons- Koganti Jagannadha Rao and Dr Chintalapati Surapani were honoured for their best services to society and Indian culture as well. The meeting was presided over by Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta. PVN Krishna, D Srinivas and PV Bhaskara Sarma spoke on the occasion.