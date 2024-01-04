Vijayawada: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and many YSRCP leaders join TDP

Vijayawada : The TDP on Wednesday witnessed an influx of leaders from the ruling YSRCP, which included the home coming of some senior leaders such as Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and C Ramachandraiah.

While the YSRCP tried to brush off the desertions saying that all those who were denied party tickets were making a beeline to the TDP and were helping them cleanse the party from unwanted stuff, the TDP felt that this was the indication that the countdown for the YSRCP government had begun. The leaders who quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP in the presence of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu were from Anakapalli, Bapatla, Chirala, Anantapur and Parvatipuram. Interestingly, Dadi and family had strived hard for the victory of Minisiter Gudivada Amarnath from Ankapalli. When asked about Dadi’s exit, Amarnath had said that it is better for such people to quit the party rather than remain in the party and resort to backstabbing.

Speaking to the media, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said the YSRCP had failed in developing the state. It has turned AP into a state of beggars. Dadi further said that the only hope for the people now to put the state back on track was the coming back of the TDP to power. He predicted that the TDP-Jana Sena combine would win 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections.

Former MLA G Dwarakanatha Reddy of Rayachoti said Jagan Mohan Reddy had been concentrating on minting money by appointing agents in his party office and neglected the development of the state. He said the people and even the leaders are deprived of an opportunity to meet the Chief Minister. MLC C Ramachandraiah also joined the TDP on Wednesday.

Inviting the leaders to the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined politics by following unethical practices. He said the YSRCP leaders were mainly concentrating on looting money without concentrating on the development of the state.

He said Jagan had also deceived SCs and STs by making false promises. The recent changes made by Jagan shuffling 38 MLAs, including a majority of SCs and STs, was an act to deprive these sections an opportunity to contest the coming elections. He said if the people fail to react the state will witness further damage.