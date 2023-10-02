Vijayawada: Dandia workshop inaugurated

Vijayawada: Garba and Dandiya 2023 event, which consists of steps of Garba dance and Dandia, has been inaugurated here on Sunday. Enthusiastic participants, both young and old, danced and practiced alike and enjoyed the Garba dance and playing Dandia.

Suman Meena and Neha Jain, founders of Creative Soul, dance and dandia training academy, are organising the workshop.

Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani visited the workshop at Jyothi convention centre on Sunday and spoke to the participants. She said Dandia is played to mark the Dasara festivities in North India and the same is being conducted in Vijayawada also. She said the Dandia promotes national integration and is gradually getting popular in Vijayawada since it started in 2017 by Creative Souls. The mega event will be held on October 15, the first day of Navraatri, at Labbipet SS Convention Centre from 6 pm.