Vijayawada: Darshan timing changed at Durga temple

Vijayawada: With the curfew relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm in the State, the Durga temple authorities changed the darshan timings for the devotees from Monday onwards. The temple EO, D Bhramaramba in a press release on Sunday stated that the devotees will be allowed for Darshan from 6.30 am to 5.30 pm. So far, the devotees were allowed for the Darshan from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm only due to curfew up to 2 pm.

Devotees can book online tickets for services by logging to www.tms.ap.gov.in or www. kanakadurgamma. org . The temple EO said the devotees must follow the Covid protocol in the temple. The temple trust board meeting will be held on Monday at 10 am, said the chairman Pyla Sominaidu in a statement on Sunday.