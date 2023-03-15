Vijayawada: Developmental works worth Rs 70 cr taken up at Durga temple

Vijayawada(NTR district): Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu informed that they would undertake colossal development activities at Durga temple. He said a mega Annadanam building and modernisation of Prasadam Potu will be constructed at a cost of Rs 57 crore, while Annadanam building will be built with an estimation cost of Rs 30 crore and Prasadam Potu with an estimation of Rs 27 crore.

The Trust Board Chairman conducted a press meet along with Temple EO Bramaramba at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday to explain about the development works. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the development of the temple during his visit to offer pattu vastrams to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga two years ago. He informed that DPR and Master plans for the mentioned works were almost completed and tenders for the works would be called soon. He also disclosed that the administration is chalking out a plan for constructing elevated queue complex by spending Rs 13 crore.

Rambabu informed that they are taking steps not to change the master plan of the development works by issuing a GO. He appealed to the devotees to give suggestions and ideas towards the temple development.

Temple EE KVS Koteswara Rao, L Rama Devi, Trust Board members Budda Rambabu, Chinka Srinivas, Kesari Nagamani, B Madhavi Krishna and others were present at the press meet.