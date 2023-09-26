Vijayawada: Devotees urged to board Mahalaya Amavasya special train

Vijayawada: ULA Rail, the most successful Bharat Gaurav train from the Union Ministry of Railways, will make its departure on October 10 as Mahalaya Amavasya Special to Prayag–Varanasi–Gaya-Ayodhya–Haridwar–Delhi–Mathura–Agra, ULA Rail Product Director Vignesh G along with train manager Vijay Kumar informed. Another train will departure on October 27 to cover Tri Shakthi Peeth Yatra to Kolkata–Kamakhya–Puri–Bhubaneshwar.



Addressing the media here on Monday, Vignesh said Mahalaya Amavasya Special to the holy destinations including Prayag–Varanasi–Gaya-Ayodhya–Haridwar–Delhi–Mathura–Agra will depart on October 10. The special train departs from Madurai.

However, passengers can board the train at Gudur Junction, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. All-inclusive ticket fare for the journey is SL (budget) Rs 22,300, SL (economy) Rs 26,800, 3AC (standard) Rs 36,950. The devotees can avail LTC/LFC facility, if applicable.

Another train covers Tri-Shakthi Peeth Yatra including Kolkata–Kamakhya–Puri–Bhubaneshwar departs on October 27. The special Yatra train is departing from Madurai and tourists can board the train from Gudur Junction, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

The ticket fare is all inclusive for SL (budget) Rs 18,900, SL (economy) Rs 23,800, 3AC (standard) Rs 28,100. For more information the devotees may contact 7876101010 and to book online they can visit www.railtourism.com