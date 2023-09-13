Live
- TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today
- HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP
- Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai
- Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic
- Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
- National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
- Ganapati Bappa Morya: Clay Ganeshas set to make way into homes in Hyderabad
- 2 held for gold shop robbery
- Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
- AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today
Just In
Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
Three teachers Dr Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi, Settem Anjaneyulu and Mekala Bhaskara Rao received the best teacher award from President Droupadi Murmu
Vijayawada: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday felicitated three teachers, who received the best teacher award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Three teachers Dr Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi, Settem Anjaneyulu and Mekala Bhaskara Rao were honoured by the Education Minister at the Sarva Sikha office in Vijayawada.
Dr Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi is working as a secondary grade teacher at Shivajipalem Primary School, Visakhapatnam district. Settem Anjaneyulu is serving as a science teacher at SRR Zilla Parishad High School at Masapeta village in Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district.
Mekala Bhaskara Rao is working as the Principal of Kondayapalem Municipal Corporation Primary School, Nellore. The teachers were felicitated with a shawl and congratulated by the Education Minister and other officials.
Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education Department S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education Department (Infra) Katamaneni Bhaskar and others participated in this programme.
SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy, AP Tet Joint Director Dr Mary Chandrika and others participated.