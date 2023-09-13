Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers

Vijayawada: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday felicitated three teachers, who received the best teacher award from President Droupadi Murmu.



Three teachers Dr Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi, Settem Anjaneyulu and Mekala Bhaskara Rao were honoured by the Education Minister at the Sarva Sikha office in Vijayawada.

Dr Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi is working as a secondary grade teacher at Shivajipalem Primary School, Visakhapatnam district. Settem Anjaneyulu is serving as a science teacher at SRR Zilla Parishad High School at Masapeta village in Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district.

Mekala Bhaskara Rao is working as the Principal of Kondayapalem Municipal Corporation Primary School, Nellore. The teachers were felicitated with a shawl and congratulated by the Education Minister and other officials.

Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education Department S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education Department (Infra) Katamaneni Bhaskar and others participated in this programme.

SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy, AP Tet Joint Director Dr Mary Chandrika and others participated.