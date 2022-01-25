Vijayawada: Employees plan stir from February 7

Vijayawada: The PRC Porata Samithi consisting of JACs of four unions of State government employees on Monday served a notice of strike on the Chief Secretary.

The steering committee members met GAD Principal secretary Sasibushan Kumar at the Secretariat and served a strike notice stating that they will go on strike from midnight of February 6.

Stating that it was unfortunate that the employees, who wanted this government before last elections, had to serve a notice for the strike. They said they were forced to do so since their grievances were not addressed and the Government had issues GOs pertaining to PRC which go against their interests.

They said the government had only followed the recommendations of the officials' committee. Hence, the employees want the government to keep the GOs in abeyance, pay their January salaries as per the old system and then convene a meeting of the leaders for talks. They said unless these conditions were accepted, they would not go for talks with the officials' committee. The government had issued a GO constituting this committee and gave it to them only when they went to serve the strike notice, they said.

They said that all trade unions including employees, teachers, secretariat employees, NMR and public transport associations would be participating in the strike.

Government employees' association president Suryanarayana said that the State Government issued GOs on PRC without taking into consideration the demands of the employees. He said the proposed strike would be a major one in which 13 lakh employees and pensioners would participate.

APNGOs association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao appealed to employees not to abuse anyone personally. It is only a fight for their rights and not a fight against the Government, he said.

AP secretariat employees' association president Venkatarami Reddy said for the first time the secretariat employees are also participating in the strike along with other associations. He expressed surprise over the government not revealing the 11th PRC report. He said the State Government should come forward to discuss with employees to solve the issue.