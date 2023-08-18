Vijayawada: Equip MSMEs with best tech for quality output says CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to incorporate modern management systems being followed overseas to support and market their products.

Chairing a review meeting on MSMEs, ports, fishing harbours and fish-landing centres, the CM asked the officials to pay attention on transfer of technology to ensure that MSMEs produce quality and innovative products. "It is also necessary to supply power at low cost and extend loans at lesser interest rates to the MSMEs while providing them the best available technology and global marketing facilities to make them competitive," Reddy said.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with the Centre for enabling MSMEs to follow the best management practices to produce globally acclaimed qualitative and innovative products. The Chief Minister called for dividing of MSMEs into clusters in handloom and granite sectors to develop the necessary infrastructure.

Further, he took stock of progress being made at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Kakinada gateway ports, and fishing harbours and fish-landing centres. Officials told the Chief Minister that Rs 3,736 crore Ramayapatnam Port will have 19 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tonne, whose north and south breakwater works are nearing completion while dredging and reclamation works would be completed by September.

Likewise, the Machilipatnam Port, being built at an expenditure of Rs 5,155 crore, will be equipped with 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million metric tonnes. Similarly, Mulapeta Port works in Srikakulam district which is being built at a cost of Rs 4,361 crore will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tonne.