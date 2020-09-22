Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct webinar on export marketing

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a special online session on 'Export Marketing – Procedures and Documentation' from September 24 to 26 on Zoom.

Shaik Sahabuddin, programme executive of FAPCCI said in a statement that the country has massive plans to start exports once it emerges from the shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan includes cutting down import dependence by focusing aggressively on substitution while improving safety compliance and quality goods to gain global market share. As per the analysis of the commerce department medical, textile, electronics and toys, plastics, gem and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food items are some of the exports which will be promoted. In a bid to encourage new entrepreneurs into export business, FAPCCI is conducting web-based sessions, he added.

Eminent speakers and senior officials from Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), commercial banks, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and customs are being invited to participate and lead the sessions. The programme is designed for the entrepreneurs, merchant exporter, manufacturers, service providers and others.

The participants would learn importance of export market, how to do export business, how to form an export company, opportunities in exports, what kind of licenses are required, what are delivery terms, payment terms, what documents are need to be prepared, how to handle payment risk, how much budget is required, how to do export marketing, know about ECGC, what are the government policies and export incentives and benefits. Three-day programme would be held between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm. The interested may contact for further information Sk Sahabuddin at 8309306291.